4148 N. Evergreen St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This spacious single-story executive home is located near the Verrado Golf Club in a prime position in the Main Street District of Verrado. This property retains the charm and elegance that is the hallmark of Main Street ''Front Porch'' living, with its wide curving boulevards and hometown appeal. Walking distance to schools, shopping, pools, parks. The charming Craftsman is both warm and welcoming, and highly functional.



The property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (not half-baths), and a 3 car garage. Well situated on over a quarter of an acre, this large lot offers fully usable back and side yards. Plenty of room for entertaining, backyard barbecues, with room left over for Fido and the children to play. Pets welcome, just a short stroll to the pool.



Enjoy breathtaking views and rugged natural beauty playing 36 holes of Championship golf. Relax in the peaceful retreat of the Country Club, or enjoy the Grille restaurant for an elegant night out...and remember you are walking distance to join the gym for fitness, or enjoy the day spa salon!



Welcome Home!! (Days on market inaccurate call for details. A fridge will be made available if necessary.)



Take a look at some of the amenities Verrado has to offer!



Explore the country club

https://verradogolfclub.com/



Life in Verrado

https://www.verrado.com/life-verrado/



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.