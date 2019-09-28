All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

4148 N. Evergreen St.

4148 North Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4148 North Evergreen Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This spacious single-story executive home is located near the Verrado Golf Club in a prime position in the Main Street District of Verrado. This property retains the charm and elegance that is the hallmark of Main Street ''Front Porch'' living, with its wide curving boulevards and hometown appeal. Walking distance to schools, shopping, pools, parks. The charming Craftsman is both warm and welcoming, and highly functional.

The property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (not half-baths), and a 3 car garage. Well situated on over a quarter of an acre, this large lot offers fully usable back and side yards. Plenty of room for entertaining, backyard barbecues, with room left over for Fido and the children to play. Pets welcome, just a short stroll to the pool.

Enjoy breathtaking views and rugged natural beauty playing 36 holes of Championship golf. Relax in the peaceful retreat of the Country Club, or enjoy the Grille restaurant for an elegant night out...and remember you are walking distance to join the gym for fitness, or enjoy the day spa salon!

Welcome Home!! (Days on market inaccurate call for details. A fridge will be made available if necessary.)

Take a look at some of the amenities Verrado has to offer!

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 N. Evergreen St. have any available units?
4148 N. Evergreen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 N. Evergreen St. have?
Some of 4148 N. Evergreen St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 N. Evergreen St. currently offering any rent specials?
4148 N. Evergreen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 N. Evergreen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 N. Evergreen St. is pet friendly.
Does 4148 N. Evergreen St. offer parking?
Yes, 4148 N. Evergreen St. offers parking.
Does 4148 N. Evergreen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 N. Evergreen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 N. Evergreen St. have a pool?
Yes, 4148 N. Evergreen St. has a pool.
Does 4148 N. Evergreen St. have accessible units?
No, 4148 N. Evergreen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 N. Evergreen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4148 N. Evergreen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
