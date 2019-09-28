All apartments in Buckeye
3467 N Hooper St
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

3467 N Hooper St

3467 North Hooper Street · No Longer Available
Location

3467 North Hooper Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
courtyard
IMMACULATE! This incredible layout home is located in the beautiful heart of Verrado. This pertfectly maintained home is nestled in a gated community with majestic mountain views and manicured landscaping. This 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, tall ceilings, open floor plan, gas fireplace, entry Courtyard, extended covered Patio, low maintenance front and backyard is adjacent to a spectacular quiet community pool and many more amenities. You will love the closeness to the mountain trails, community gym, restaurants and shopping. A must see to truly treasure its Resort-Like living. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

