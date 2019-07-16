2958 N Clanton St

Amenities

***Available 7/22/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Charming extra clean, 3 bed 2.5 bath house has tile and carpet in all the right places. This classic cutie has a good size Front Porch, includes a GREAT living space, KITCHEN has LOTS of Cabinet Space, Granite Counters, Gas Stove. All bedrooms and the laundry room are conveniently located on the upper level. At the top of stairs you'll find a Built-In Desk. Master has dual sinks, separate Tub/Shower and entire home has great window treatment. Parks, Pools, GYM, and entertainment near by!

This house will not be on the market long... Don't Wait Reserve It NOW!!!

To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.