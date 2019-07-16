All apartments in Buckeye
2958 N Clanton St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

2958 N Clanton St

2958 North Clanton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2958 North Clanton Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 7/22/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Charming extra clean, 3 bed 2.5 bath house has tile and carpet in all the right places. This classic cutie has a good size Front Porch, includes a GREAT living space, KITCHEN has LOTS of Cabinet Space, Granite Counters, Gas Stove. All bedrooms and the laundry room are conveniently located on the upper level. At the top of stairs you'll find a Built-In Desk. Master has dual sinks, separate Tub/Shower and entire home has great window treatment. Parks, Pools, GYM, and entertainment near by!
This house will not be on the market long... Don't Wait Reserve It NOW!!!
To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 N Clanton St have any available units?
2958 N Clanton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 2958 N Clanton St have?
Some of 2958 N Clanton St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 N Clanton St currently offering any rent specials?
2958 N Clanton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 N Clanton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 N Clanton St is pet friendly.
Does 2958 N Clanton St offer parking?
No, 2958 N Clanton St does not offer parking.
Does 2958 N Clanton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2958 N Clanton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 N Clanton St have a pool?
Yes, 2958 N Clanton St has a pool.
Does 2958 N Clanton St have accessible units?
No, 2958 N Clanton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 N Clanton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2958 N Clanton St has units with dishwashers.
