Buckeye, AZ
24767 West Illini Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:05 PM

24767 West Illini Street

24767 West Illini Street · No Longer Available
Location

24767 West Illini Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Rancho Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to a beautiful 2 story home in Buckeye. Six bedrooms and 4 baths gives your family plenty of room to spread out. Add to that a beautiful backyard pool and community park nearby. What a great place to live. There are multiple cameras around the property that can be monitored from inside the house. Pool service and front yard landscaping are included.

The rent amount includes 2% rental tax to the city of Buckeye.
The deposit amount includes a $200.00 non-refundable Lease Administration Fee
PETS WILL REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24767 West Illini Street have any available units?
24767 West Illini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 24767 West Illini Street currently offering any rent specials?
24767 West Illini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24767 West Illini Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24767 West Illini Street is pet friendly.
Does 24767 West Illini Street offer parking?
No, 24767 West Illini Street does not offer parking.
Does 24767 West Illini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24767 West Illini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24767 West Illini Street have a pool?
Yes, 24767 West Illini Street has a pool.
Does 24767 West Illini Street have accessible units?
No, 24767 West Illini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24767 West Illini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24767 West Illini Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24767 West Illini Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24767 West Illini Street does not have units with air conditioning.
