Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23817 W Corona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23817 W Corona Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23817 W Corona Avenue
23817 West Corona Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
23817 West Corona Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 4 bed 2.5 bath home nicely upgraded with backyard entertainment area. Close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to the I-10. This one wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23817 W Corona Avenue have any available units?
23817 W Corona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23817 W Corona Avenue have?
Some of 23817 W Corona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23817 W Corona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23817 W Corona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23817 W Corona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23817 W Corona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 23817 W Corona Avenue offer parking?
No, 23817 W Corona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23817 W Corona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23817 W Corona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23817 W Corona Avenue have a pool?
No, 23817 W Corona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23817 W Corona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23817 W Corona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23817 W Corona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23817 W Corona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pool
Buckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College