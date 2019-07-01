All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

23769 W La Canada Blvd

23769 West La Canada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Buckeye
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

23769 West La Canada Boulevard, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 7/6/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful, spacious 2,420 sq. ft. home is situated in the north Sundance community of Buckeye. This lovely home is ideal with total of 5 bedrooms including main floor master bedroom and 3.5 baths. The HUGE Loft provides great flexible space. The homes many features include an abundance of natural wood cabinets in the kitchen with a walk- in pantry, built-in microwave, self-cleaning oven and ceramic tile floor. The home is heated and cooled by dual energy saving Air Conditioners and has loads of ceiling fans. Attractive exterior has tile roof, double attached garage and large covered patio in the treed, fenced rear yard. This beautiful subdivision offers walking paths, playgrounds and is close to golf, shopping, restaurants and the I- 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23769 W La Canada Blvd have any available units?
23769 W La Canada Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23769 W La Canada Blvd have?
Some of 23769 W La Canada Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23769 W La Canada Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
23769 W La Canada Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23769 W La Canada Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23769 W La Canada Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 23769 W La Canada Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 23769 W La Canada Blvd offers parking.
Does 23769 W La Canada Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23769 W La Canada Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23769 W La Canada Blvd have a pool?
No, 23769 W La Canada Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 23769 W La Canada Blvd have accessible units?
No, 23769 W La Canada Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 23769 W La Canada Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23769 W La Canada Blvd has units with dishwashers.
