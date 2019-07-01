23769 W La Canada Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 7/6/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful, spacious 2,420 sq. ft. home is situated in the north Sundance community of Buckeye. This lovely home is ideal with total of 5 bedrooms including main floor master bedroom and 3.5 baths. The HUGE Loft provides great flexible space. The homes many features include an abundance of natural wood cabinets in the kitchen with a walk- in pantry, built-in microwave, self-cleaning oven and ceramic tile floor. The home is heated and cooled by dual energy saving Air Conditioners and has loads of ceiling fans. Attractive exterior has tile roof, double attached garage and large covered patio in the treed, fenced rear yard. This beautiful subdivision offers walking paths, playgrounds and is close to golf, shopping, restaurants and the I- 10.