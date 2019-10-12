All apartments in Buckeye
22029 W Cocopah St

22029 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Location

22029 West Cocopah Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is an open and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story that features a first floor master bedroom & bath. Large living & dining area, flow into the kitchen with a pantry. Upstairs are the other bedrooms, secondary bath, and a large family room with built in desk, cabinets, shelves and entertainment center. There is also an inside laundry, two car garage, & good sized yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22029 W Cocopah St have any available units?
22029 W Cocopah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 22029 W Cocopah St currently offering any rent specials?
22029 W Cocopah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22029 W Cocopah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22029 W Cocopah St is pet friendly.
Does 22029 W Cocopah St offer parking?
Yes, 22029 W Cocopah St offers parking.
Does 22029 W Cocopah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22029 W Cocopah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22029 W Cocopah St have a pool?
No, 22029 W Cocopah St does not have a pool.
Does 22029 W Cocopah St have accessible units?
No, 22029 W Cocopah St does not have accessible units.
Does 22029 W Cocopah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22029 W Cocopah St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22029 W Cocopah St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22029 W Cocopah St does not have units with air conditioning.
