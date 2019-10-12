22029 W Cocopah St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is an open and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story that features a first floor master bedroom & bath. Large living & dining area, flow into the kitchen with a pantry. Upstairs are the other bedrooms, secondary bath, and a large family room with built in desk, cabinets, shelves and entertainment center. There is also an inside laundry, two car garage, & good sized yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!