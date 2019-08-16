21844 West Pima Street

Amenities

This Beautiful Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Sundance Rental features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Island, Breakfast Nook, Spacious Living Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Small Loft with Built-In Cabinetry, Huge Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet *Minor Cleaning/Repairs In Progress*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.