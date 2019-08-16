All apartments in Buckeye
21844 West Pima Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:57 PM

21844 West Pima Street

21844 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

21844 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Sundance Rental features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Island, Breakfast Nook, Spacious Living Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Small Loft with Built-In Cabinetry, Huge Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet *Minor Cleaning/Repairs In Progress*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21844 West Pima Street have any available units?
21844 West Pima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 21844 West Pima Street currently offering any rent specials?
21844 West Pima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21844 West Pima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21844 West Pima Street is pet friendly.
Does 21844 West Pima Street offer parking?
No, 21844 West Pima Street does not offer parking.
Does 21844 West Pima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21844 West Pima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21844 West Pima Street have a pool?
No, 21844 West Pima Street does not have a pool.
Does 21844 West Pima Street have accessible units?
No, 21844 West Pima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21844 West Pima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21844 West Pima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21844 West Pima Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21844 West Pima Street does not have units with air conditioning.
