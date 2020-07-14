21288 W YALE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with matching Frigidaire appliances, gas range, side by side fridge, built in microwave, with quartz counter tops, tile floors, nicely upgraded everywhere you look!! Nicely landscaped front and back yard, SEE THE PICTURES!! Total move in costs $1950.00 plus deposit along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Housing Vouchers ***No Cats***