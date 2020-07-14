All apartments in Buckeye
21288 W YALE Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

21288 W YALE Street

21288 North Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

21288 North Yale Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with matching Frigidaire appliances, gas range, side by side fridge, built in microwave, with quartz counter tops, tile floors, nicely upgraded everywhere you look!! Nicely landscaped front and back yard, SEE THE PICTURES!! Total move in costs $1950.00 plus deposit along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Housing Vouchers ***No Cats***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21288 W YALE Street have any available units?
21288 W YALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21288 W YALE Street have?
Some of 21288 W YALE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21288 W YALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
21288 W YALE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21288 W YALE Street pet-friendly?
No, 21288 W YALE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21288 W YALE Street offer parking?
No, 21288 W YALE Street does not offer parking.
Does 21288 W YALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21288 W YALE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21288 W YALE Street have a pool?
No, 21288 W YALE Street does not have a pool.
Does 21288 W YALE Street have accessible units?
No, 21288 W YALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21288 W YALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21288 W YALE Street has units with dishwashers.
