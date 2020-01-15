21176 W Sunrise Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

*Available 3/5/2020*

Location, location, location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath desirable row home just off Main Street in Verrado. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded cabinets, countertops, and lots of tile. backyard has painted concrete with a stub for a gas bbq. Balcony upstairs offers direct mountain and city views. Right next to the Verrado golf course. A stones throw to all the amenities downtown Verrado has to offer. Access to the community pools and front yard care included, home has attached two car garage.