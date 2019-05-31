All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 21104 W Glen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
21104 W Glen St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

21104 W Glen St

21104 West Glen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21104 West Glen Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 6/10/2019*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants***
Popular Ashton Woods Hampton model in the Main Street District situated on a charming tree lined street. Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2 bath home. Great open floor plan has generously sized living areas great for entertaining our family gatherings. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets and granite countertops give the kitchen a rich and distinct feel. Designer paint throughout. Very close to Main Street shops or a sunrise breakfast at the Verrado Grill.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21104 W Glen St have any available units?
21104 W Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21104 W Glen St have?
Some of 21104 W Glen St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21104 W Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
21104 W Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21104 W Glen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21104 W Glen St is pet friendly.
Does 21104 W Glen St offer parking?
No, 21104 W Glen St does not offer parking.
Does 21104 W Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21104 W Glen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21104 W Glen St have a pool?
Yes, 21104 W Glen St has a pool.
Does 21104 W Glen St have accessible units?
No, 21104 W Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 21104 W Glen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21104 W Glen St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College