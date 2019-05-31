21104 W Glen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 6/10/2019*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants***

Popular Ashton Woods Hampton model in the Main Street District situated on a charming tree lined street. Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2 bath home. Great open floor plan has generously sized living areas great for entertaining our family gatherings. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets and granite countertops give the kitchen a rich and distinct feel. Designer paint throughout. Very close to Main Street shops or a sunrise breakfast at the Verrado Grill.

