21080 W Maiden Ln

Amenities
***Available 7/5/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants* No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful home in the highly desirable community of Verrado! This home is located in a cozy cul de sac, 3 bedroom, 2 baths and a great room plan open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has stainless appliances with a gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets and countertops and includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer. Master is split from the other two bedrooms and the master bath features a garden tub, double sinks and a glass shower. Nice sized back yard and a 2 car garage. Neutral tile everywhere!!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.