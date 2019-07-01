21080 W Maiden Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 7/5/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants* No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful home in the highly desirable community of Verrado! This home is located in a cozy cul de sac, 3 bedroom, 2 baths and a great room plan open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has stainless appliances with a gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets and countertops and includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer. Master is split from the other two bedrooms and the master bath features a garden tub, double sinks and a glass shower. Nice sized back yard and a 2 car garage. Neutral tile everywhere!!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.