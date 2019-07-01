All apartments in Buckeye
21080 W Maiden Ln

21080 West Maiden Lane
Location

21080 West Maiden Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 7/5/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants* No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful home in the highly desirable community of Verrado! This home is located in a cozy cul de sac, 3 bedroom, 2 baths and a great room plan open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has stainless appliances with a gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets and countertops and includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer. Master is split from the other two bedrooms and the master bath features a garden tub, double sinks and a glass shower. Nice sized back yard and a 2 car garage. Neutral tile everywhere!!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21080 W Maiden Ln have any available units?
21080 W Maiden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21080 W Maiden Ln have?
Some of 21080 W Maiden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21080 W Maiden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21080 W Maiden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21080 W Maiden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21080 W Maiden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21080 W Maiden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21080 W Maiden Ln offers parking.
Does 21080 W Maiden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21080 W Maiden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21080 W Maiden Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21080 W Maiden Ln has a pool.
Does 21080 W Maiden Ln have accessible units?
No, 21080 W Maiden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21080 W Maiden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21080 W Maiden Ln has units with dishwashers.
