Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated media room courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard media room pet friendly

21040 W Elm Way Ct Available 03/18/19 Gorgeous like new home in Verrado! - This awesome 3 bedroom home has a beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and SS backsplash. Granite in the kitchen, a covered courtyard, and your own MEDIA ROOM are only a couple of the upgraded features of this home. 2400 sq ft means plenty of room for your family and there's a den if you need a home office. Verrado is an incredible community with golf and an active downtown district! $1850 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog, Buckeye rental tax of 2%. $10 mthly admin fee. Email us to schedule your showing! Kolby@ValleyOfTheSunRentals.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4005791)