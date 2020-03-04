All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19910 West Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19910 West Monroe Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

19910 West Monroe Street

19910 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19910 West Monroe Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
**Occupied through February 29th, 2020**

**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home!!**
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CHHvdAimbsT

Gorgeous move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Buckeye! Newer home with beautiful interior paint, plush carpet, fixtures, appliances included and so much more! Approximately 2,361 sq. ft. This one won't last long at this price!

**No Pets**

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666.
For availability or questions email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19910 West Monroe Street have any available units?
19910 West Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 19910 West Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
19910 West Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19910 West Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 19910 West Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19910 West Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 19910 West Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 19910 West Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19910 West Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19910 West Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 19910 West Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 19910 West Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 19910 West Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19910 West Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19910 West Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19910 West Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19910 West Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College