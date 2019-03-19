All apartments in Buckeye
1411 S 222ND Lane
Last updated March 19 2019

1411 S 222ND Lane

1411 South 222nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1411 South 222nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
APPLICATION RECEIVED,PENDING APPROVAL This newly REMODELED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath,PEBBLE TEC POOL home located in Sundance GOLF course course community! Enter into your formal living room with a peek a boo wall leading into the family room and eat in kitchen.Brand NEW wood look TILE downstairs and brand NEW CARPET AND PADDING upstairs!NEW window coverings throughout.Kitchen features an open floorplan concept w/brand NEW MICROWAVE,NEW kitchen SINK and FAUCET,island w/added storage,staggered cabinets ,flat top stove and side by side refrigerator and a large walk in pantry.FRESH interior 2 tone PAINT!Powder room downstairs along w/large laundry room w/built in shelving for added storage.WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!All bedrooms located upstairs for added privacy.Master bedroom boasts walk in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 S 222ND Lane have any available units?
1411 S 222ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 S 222ND Lane have?
Some of 1411 S 222ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 S 222ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1411 S 222ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 S 222ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1411 S 222ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1411 S 222ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1411 S 222ND Lane offers parking.
Does 1411 S 222ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 S 222ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 S 222ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1411 S 222ND Lane has a pool.
Does 1411 S 222ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 1411 S 222ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 S 222ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 S 222ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
