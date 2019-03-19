1411 S 222ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

APPLICATION RECEIVED,PENDING APPROVAL This newly REMODELED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath,PEBBLE TEC POOL home located in Sundance GOLF course course community! Enter into your formal living room with a peek a boo wall leading into the family room and eat in kitchen.Brand NEW wood look TILE downstairs and brand NEW CARPET AND PADDING upstairs!NEW window coverings throughout.Kitchen features an open floorplan concept w/brand NEW MICROWAVE,NEW kitchen SINK and FAUCET,island w/added storage,staggered cabinets ,flat top stove and side by side refrigerator and a large walk in pantry.FRESH interior 2 tone PAINT!Powder room downstairs along w/large laundry room w/built in shelving for added storage.WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!All bedrooms located upstairs for added privacy.Master bedroom boasts walk in closet