1348 S 230th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Home features open family room large enough for your big screen. Big Master Bedroom w/Walk in Closet, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, epoxy garage floors and covered patio. Home includes all appliances except washer and dryer. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2700365)