All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 1348 S 230th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1348 S 230th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1348 S 230th Dr

1348 South 230th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1348 South 230th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Home features open family room large enough for your big screen. Big Master Bedroom w/Walk in Closet, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, epoxy garage floors and covered patio. Home includes all appliances except washer and dryer. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2700365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 S 230th Dr have any available units?
1348 S 230th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 S 230th Dr have?
Some of 1348 S 230th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 S 230th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1348 S 230th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 S 230th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 S 230th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1348 S 230th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1348 S 230th Dr offers parking.
Does 1348 S 230th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 S 230th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 S 230th Dr have a pool?
No, 1348 S 230th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1348 S 230th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1348 S 230th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 S 230th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 S 230th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College