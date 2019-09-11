All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:16 PM

1113 North 6th Street

1113 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 North 6th Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
game room
microwave
oven
Ready to be lived in. Lovely 3 bedroom with den-office-game room, you decide. Very large kitchen, lots of space to spread out, great floor plan. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. This home is light and bright with neutral colors to match all preferences. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, oven, microwave oven and dishwasher included.

Total monthly rent is $1237.25, includes city sales tax and administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 North 6th Street have any available units?
1113 North 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 North 6th Street have?
Some of 1113 North 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 North 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1113 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1113 North 6th Street offer parking?
No, 1113 North 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1113 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 North 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1113 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 North 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
