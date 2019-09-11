1113 North 6th Street

Amenities
Ready to be lived in. Lovely 3 bedroom with den-office-game room, you decide. Very large kitchen, lots of space to spread out, great floor plan. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. This home is light and bright with neutral colors to match all preferences. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, oven, microwave oven and dishwasher included.
Total monthly rent is $1237.25, includes city sales tax and administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.