Buckeye, AZ
22542 West Cocopah Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22542 West Cocopah Street

22542 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Location

22542 West Cocopah Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the main house with carpet in the bedrooms. Huge backyard with easy to care for landscaping. This home located at 22542 W Cocopah St in Buckeye is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.0%. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

