43241 N VISTA HILLS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool playground tennis court

Views, Views, Views. This well sought after Charm model is in pristine condition, with amazing views of Daisy Mountain. All the appliances come with this beautiful home. This is an open floor plan which makes it great for entertaining and everyday family time. Master bedroom is split with two other nice size rooms. Best of all, is the view lot. This amazing Move In condition home is just waiting for you. Anthem is a planned community with of lots of amenities. Community has pools, workout area, tennis, pickle ball, schools, lots of play grounds and walking paths.