Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
43241 N VISTA HILLS Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

43241 N VISTA HILLS Drive

43241 North Vista Hills Drive
Location

43241 North Vista Hills Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Views, Views, Views. This well sought after Charm model is in pristine condition, with amazing views of Daisy Mountain. All the appliances come with this beautiful home. This is an open floor plan which makes it great for entertaining and everyday family time. Master bedroom is split with two other nice size rooms. Best of all, is the view lot. This amazing Move In condition home is just waiting for you. Anthem is a planned community with of lots of amenities. Community has pools, workout area, tennis, pickle ball, schools, lots of play grounds and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

