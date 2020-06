42732 N COURAGE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.OPEN AND INVITING, THIS HOME BACKS TO NATURAL OPEN AREA, AND A BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAINED QUIET AND PRIVATE BACK YARD. AT NEARLY 2100 SQ.FT. EVERY ROOM IS SPACIOUS...NO SMALL ROOMS IN THIS HOME.THE UP FRONT FORMAL DINNING ROOM CAN, OTHERWISE BE A GREAT OFFICE. ALL APPLIANCES ARE PROVIDED. THE LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN INCLUDES THE REFRIGERATOR.FOR CONVENIENCE THE UTILITY ROOM IS LOCATED BETWEEN THE BEDROOMS, AND IS EQUIPPED WITH DRYER. FINALLY THE TRULY LARGE THREE CAR CONTINUOUS GARAGE CAN ALSO SERVE AS ''THAT HARD TO FIND STORAGE SPACE.''