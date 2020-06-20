All apartments in Anthem
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:11 PM

42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive

42144 North Anthem Heights Drive · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room. Open Kitchen area with extended counter, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry with pullouts. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. Autolight at entry. Extended paver & covered patio and fountain. NEW carpet and wood flooring. Spanish diagonal tile in all traffic areas. NEW interior paint. New garage paint with storage shelves. NEW dining room and entry light fixtures. Plantation shutters and Hunter Douglas window treatments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have any available units?
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have?
Some of 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive does offer parking.
Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have a pool?
No, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have accessible units?
No, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
