42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room. Open Kitchen area with extended counter, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry with pullouts. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. Autolight at entry. Extended paver & covered patio and fountain. NEW carpet and wood flooring. Spanish diagonal tile in all traffic areas. NEW interior paint. New garage paint with storage shelves. NEW dining room and entry light fixtures. Plantation shutters and Hunter Douglas window treatments.