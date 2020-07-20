42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One of the very few homes in the club that is COMPLETELY REMODELED in 2016. Very peaceful backyard with beautiful sunsets, views of Daisy Mountain and right on the golf course. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Nest thermostat! This is a must see home. Brand new appliances! This home is also listed for sale. Owner will carry with 10% down, 6.95% P&I payments, 2 year balloon, 30 year ammo. *** GOLF SPECIAL: $4000 off initiation fee if you upgrade within 60 days of close of escrow. Special offered by ClubCorp.