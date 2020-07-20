All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive

42020 North Emerald Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42020 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of the very few homes in the club that is COMPLETELY REMODELED in 2016. Very peaceful backyard with beautiful sunsets, views of Daisy Mountain and right on the golf course. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Nest thermostat! This is a must see home. Brand new appliances! This home is also listed for sale. Owner will carry with 10% down, 6.95% P&I payments, 2 year balloon, 30 year ammo. *** GOLF SPECIAL: $4000 off initiation fee if you upgrade within 60 days of close of escrow. Special offered by ClubCorp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have any available units?
42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have?
Some of 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive offer parking?
No, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42020 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College