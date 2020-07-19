41910 N OAKLAND Court

Amenities

This highly upgraded Arbella model is available to rent starting Jan 14, 2019. This home features 3 bedrooms and an office, plus a detached casita in the backyard for a total of 4 bedrooms, an office, and 3.5 bathrooms. Upgrades include wood flooring, wet bar, renovated kitchen with cream cabinetry, granite countertops, gas cooking, and Thermador professional appliances. This home was built to entertain. The backyard is equipped with plenty of covered patio space to enjoy the large pool with water features, hot tub, fireplace, and built-in BBQ island. Rent includes Anthem Country Club Social Membership.