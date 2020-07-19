All apartments in Anthem
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

41910 N OAKLAND Court

41910 North Oakland Court · No Longer Available
Location

41910 North Oakland Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This highly upgraded Arbella model is available to rent starting Jan 14, 2019. This home features 3 bedrooms and an office, plus a detached casita in the backyard for a total of 4 bedrooms, an office, and 3.5 bathrooms. Upgrades include wood flooring, wet bar, renovated kitchen with cream cabinetry, granite countertops, gas cooking, and Thermador professional appliances. This home was built to entertain. The backyard is equipped with plenty of covered patio space to enjoy the large pool with water features, hot tub, fireplace, and built-in BBQ island. Rent includes Anthem Country Club Social Membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have any available units?
41910 N OAKLAND Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have?
Some of 41910 N OAKLAND Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41910 N OAKLAND Court currently offering any rent specials?
41910 N OAKLAND Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41910 N OAKLAND Court pet-friendly?
No, 41910 N OAKLAND Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court offer parking?
Yes, 41910 N OAKLAND Court offers parking.
Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41910 N OAKLAND Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have a pool?
Yes, 41910 N OAKLAND Court has a pool.
Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have accessible units?
No, 41910 N OAKLAND Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41910 N OAKLAND Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 41910 N OAKLAND Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 41910 N OAKLAND Court does not have units with air conditioning.
