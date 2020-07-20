All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41811 N SPY GLASS Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:49 PM

41811 N SPY GLASS Drive

41811 North Spy Glass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

41811 North Spy Glass Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely stunning Rochester model on golf lot with city & mountain views! Highly upgraded home offers elegant touches everywhere, including stunning custom window treatments, plantation shutters, gourmet kitchen with slab granite, stainless, imported travertine flooring, custom stone sinks, custom cherry builtins in office, entertainment center, central vac, R/O, soft water, gutters, mechanical sunshades, play pool, outdoor fireplace, raised seating area to take in city light view, Premier garage cabinets, epoxy garage floors, jetted tub in Master, 3 fountains, including one inside , upgraded fixtures and faucets...the list continues. you have to see it to believe it. 3 car garage plus Casita . contact listing agent for showings .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have any available units?
41811 N SPY GLASS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have?
Some of 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41811 N SPY GLASS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive offers parking.
Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive has a pool.
Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have accessible units?
No, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41811 N SPY GLASS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College