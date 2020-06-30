All apartments in Anthem
Anthem, AZ
41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive
41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive

41211 North Prestancia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

41211 North Prestancia Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Great Rental home in Anthem Country Club! Relax in the shade of the covered patio, and entertain on the extended pavers looking out over the landscaped yard of this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom home! In the kitchen you will find a breakfast island bar and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen flows into the family room, which features a recessed wall. Den that could be a great office or bonus room. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower and tub, and surrounds. For a one time transfer fee enjoy the country club facilities for swimming pools, workout gyms and restaurants. Golf membership rights are not included....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have any available units?
41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have?
Some of 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive offer parking?
No, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive has a pool.
Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41211 N PRESTANCIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

