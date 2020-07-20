All apartments in Anthem
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:34 PM

40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane

40640 North Candlewyck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

40640 North Candlewyck Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite four bedroom home Located in the exclusive gated community of Anthem Country Club!on Situated on a corner lot, home sits behind the 12th tee of the Ironwood Golf Course. Beautiful paint inside and out, upgraded carpet throughout home, family room gas fireplace, desired north/south exposure, 12 foot dramatic ceilings, 18 inch travertine stone floors with two luxurious marble medallion inlays, granite counters, upgraded cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry with wine chiller, custom lighting/ceiling fans, epoxy garage, central vacuum, this is a must see home that shows like new! Plus all the amenities that come with Anthem living, clubhouse, workout facilities, community pools, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have any available units?
40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have?
Some of 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane offers parking.
Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane has a pool.
Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have accessible units?
No, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
