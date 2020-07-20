40640 N CANDLEWYCK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Exquisite four bedroom home Located in the exclusive gated community of Anthem Country Club!on Situated on a corner lot, home sits behind the 12th tee of the Ironwood Golf Course. Beautiful paint inside and out, upgraded carpet throughout home, family room gas fireplace, desired north/south exposure, 12 foot dramatic ceilings, 18 inch travertine stone floors with two luxurious marble medallion inlays, granite counters, upgraded cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry with wine chiller, custom lighting/ceiling fans, epoxy garage, central vacuum, this is a must see home that shows like new! Plus all the amenities that come with Anthem living, clubhouse, workout facilities, community pools, and much more!