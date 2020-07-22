Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40012 N RIVER BEND Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40012 N RIVER BEND Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
40012 N RIVER BEND Road
40012 North River Bend Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
40012 North River Bend Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Charm model with new paint inside and out, new carpet in bedrooms, tile in all the right places, ceiling fans, water softener, sink in garage, and much more. No pets, no exceptions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have any available units?
40012 N RIVER BEND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have?
Some of 40012 N RIVER BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40012 N RIVER BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
40012 N RIVER BEND Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40012 N RIVER BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road offers parking.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have a pool?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not have a pool.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with Pools
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College