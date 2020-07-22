All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40012 N RIVER BEND Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40012 N RIVER BEND Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

40012 N RIVER BEND Road

40012 North River Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

40012 North River Bend Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Charm model with new paint inside and out, new carpet in bedrooms, tile in all the right places, ceiling fans, water softener, sink in garage, and much more. No pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have any available units?
40012 N RIVER BEND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have?
Some of 40012 N RIVER BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40012 N RIVER BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
40012 N RIVER BEND Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40012 N RIVER BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road offers parking.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have a pool?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not have a pool.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 40012 N RIVER BEND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 40012 N RIVER BEND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College