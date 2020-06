Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom. Lovely backyard that includes an inviting swimming pool (pool service included) in an oversized backyard that also features a built in barbeque and refrigerator. Master bath includes his and her vanity area and separate bath and shower. Master bedroom closet is HUGE! Great kitchen that features granite counter tops and large kitchen island with bar seating. Entire lot is over 1/3 of an acre. Living Room features great view of the spectacular backyard. Lovely front courtyard. Family room area has wood flooring. Large Laundry Room. Washer and dryer can remain but are not warranted. Tandem part of garage (4th space) is not available to tenants as owner has items stored in it $25 pet rent. No Cats,