39807 N WISDOM Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

Vacation Rental (Lease rate varies depending on season), Call or see your agent for availability. Beautifully furnished with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathroom and bonus/loft room! Excellent for entertaining inside and out. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, a walk in pantry, a center island and granite countertops. Walk outside to the lushly landscaped backyardwith a built-in barbeque and a gas firepit, perfect for chilly nights. Play pool has a beach entry and umbrella. All while being situated in Anthem so you'll be able to enjoy The Waterpark, Adventure Playground, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, indoor basketball courts, rock climbing wall, walking trails while being close to restaurants and shopping!