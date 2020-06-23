All apartments in Anthem
39807 N WISDOM Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

39807 N WISDOM Way

39807 North Wisdom Way · No Longer Available
Location

39807 North Wisdom Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Vacation Rental (Lease rate varies depending on season), Call or see your agent for availability. Beautifully furnished with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathroom and bonus/loft room! Excellent for entertaining inside and out. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, a walk in pantry, a center island and granite countertops. Walk outside to the lushly landscaped backyardwith a built-in barbeque and a gas firepit, perfect for chilly nights. Play pool has a beach entry and umbrella. All while being situated in Anthem so you'll be able to enjoy The Waterpark, Adventure Playground, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, indoor basketball courts, rock climbing wall, walking trails while being close to restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39807 N WISDOM Way have any available units?
39807 N WISDOM Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39807 N WISDOM Way have?
Some of 39807 N WISDOM Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39807 N WISDOM Way currently offering any rent specials?
39807 N WISDOM Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39807 N WISDOM Way pet-friendly?
No, 39807 N WISDOM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39807 N WISDOM Way offer parking?
Yes, 39807 N WISDOM Way does offer parking.
Does 39807 N WISDOM Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39807 N WISDOM Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39807 N WISDOM Way have a pool?
Yes, 39807 N WISDOM Way has a pool.
Does 39807 N WISDOM Way have accessible units?
No, 39807 N WISDOM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39807 N WISDOM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39807 N WISDOM Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 39807 N WISDOM Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 39807 N WISDOM Way does not have units with air conditioning.
