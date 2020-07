Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in Anthem Parkside. Freshly painted with newer carpet. Four bedrooms upstairs with large bedroom / den on main floor with double doors. Covered patio with grassy back yard and view fence to open wash with no homes behind. Mountain view from Master bedroom. Ideal home for location of stores, schools and shopping. Enjoy all the amenities that Anthem has to offer.