3822 W Adamanda Ct

Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom home with a den situated on a corner hillside lot! Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with custom organizer closet shelving. Backyard is your own little resort complete with a sparkling pool, travertine decking and pool service included. The home is equipped with solar panels, keeping your utility payments low. Access to all the incredible Anthem amenities including community center, swimming pools,water slides, splash pads, workout facilities, and much more!