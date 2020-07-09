All apartments in Anthem
3822 W Adamanda Ct

3822 West Amanda Court · No Longer Available
Location

3822 West Amanda Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Stunning 3 bedroom home with a den situated on a corner hillside lot! Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with custom organizer closet shelving. Backyard is your own little resort complete with a sparkling pool, travertine decking and pool service included. The home is equipped with solar panels, keeping your utility payments low. Access to all the incredible Anthem amenities including community center, swimming pools,water slides, splash pads, workout facilities, and much more! Call today for easy showing! **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200 BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have any available units?
3822 W Adamanda Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have?
Some of 3822 W Adamanda Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 W Adamanda Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3822 W Adamanda Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 W Adamanda Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3822 W Adamanda Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct offer parking?
No, 3822 W Adamanda Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3822 W Adamanda Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3822 W Adamanda Ct has a pool.
Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have accessible units?
No, 3822 W Adamanda Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 W Adamanda Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 W Adamanda Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 W Adamanda Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

