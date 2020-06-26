All apartments in Anthem
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

3778 W Whitman Dr

3778 West Whitman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3778 West Whitman Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story home with new carpet throughout, Spacious 4bdr/3ba with bonus loft, Ceiling fans throughout, Natural gas utilities, Anthem amenities available, Formal living room, Kitchen island with breakfast bar, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, Gas range/oven, Full master bath, Washer/dryer, Inside laundry room, Easy care desert landscaping front and back, Drip water system, Covered patio and block fence, 3-car garage, Pets OK with approval only.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee/applicant, 2% monthly rental tax, 1.9% monthly admin fee, $235 one time admin fee due at move-in.

Pet fees apply after owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 W Whitman Dr have any available units?
3778 W Whitman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3778 W Whitman Dr have?
Some of 3778 W Whitman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 W Whitman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3778 W Whitman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 W Whitman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 W Whitman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3778 W Whitman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3778 W Whitman Dr offers parking.
Does 3778 W Whitman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3778 W Whitman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 W Whitman Dr have a pool?
No, 3778 W Whitman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3778 W Whitman Dr have accessible units?
No, 3778 W Whitman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 W Whitman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3778 W Whitman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3778 W Whitman Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3778 W Whitman Dr has units with air conditioning.
