3778 W Whitman Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two story home with new carpet throughout, Spacious 4bdr/3ba with bonus loft, Ceiling fans throughout, Natural gas utilities, Anthem amenities available, Formal living room, Kitchen island with breakfast bar, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, Gas range/oven, Full master bath, Washer/dryer, Inside laundry room, Easy care desert landscaping front and back, Drip water system, Covered patio and block fence, 3-car garage, Pets OK with approval only.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee/applicant, 2% monthly rental tax, 1.9% monthly admin fee, $235 one time admin fee due at move-in.



Pet fees apply after owner approval.