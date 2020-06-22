3617 W LINKS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous private backyard with artificial turf and paver path around the yard. Contact the original lister, Kirsten Myers, at www.SoldByMyers.com for any further details. (623) 551-1000 This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Anthem Parkside also includes a loft, a bonus room and a large lot! Kitchen has raised panel maple cabinetry, quartz counters and a spacious island with an amazing amount of storage. Stainless appliances, including fridge and new smooth top range. Along with the half bath, the downstairs also includes an office/den and a huge bonus room. Upstairs in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Anthem Parkside you'll find all the bedrooms and the loft. Two-tone, custom paint throughout. This home does not feel like a rental. Sunscreens are included for most windows. RO and Water Softener also provided. This home is serviced by Canyon Springs Elementary School and Boulder Creek High School in the Deer Valley Unified School District. Contact the original listers Kirsten or David Myers at (623) 551-1000 - www.SoldByMyers.com - for immediate and accurate information. *** Please note that curtains and rods belong to the current tenant and will be removed, patched & painted prior to move-in. ***