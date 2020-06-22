All apartments in Anthem
3617 W LINKS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3617 W LINKS Drive

3617 West Links Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3617 West Links Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous private backyard with artificial turf and paver path around the yard. Contact the original lister, Kirsten Myers, at www.SoldByMyers.com for any further details. (623) 551-1000 This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Anthem Parkside also includes a loft, a bonus room and a large lot! Kitchen has raised panel maple cabinetry, quartz counters and a spacious island with an amazing amount of storage. Stainless appliances, including fridge and new smooth top range. Along with the half bath, the downstairs also includes an office/den and a huge bonus room. Upstairs in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Anthem Parkside you'll find all the bedrooms and the loft. Two-tone, custom paint throughout. This home does not feel like a rental. Sunscreens are included for most windows. RO and Water Softener also provided. This home is serviced by Canyon Springs Elementary School and Boulder Creek High School in the Deer Valley Unified School District. Contact the original listers Kirsten or David Myers at (623) 551-1000 - www.SoldByMyers.com - for immediate and accurate information. *** Please note that curtains and rods belong to the current tenant and will be removed, patched & painted prior to move-in. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 W LINKS Drive have any available units?
3617 W LINKS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3617 W LINKS Drive have?
Some of 3617 W LINKS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 W LINKS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 W LINKS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 W LINKS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3617 W LINKS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3617 W LINKS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3617 W LINKS Drive does offer parking.
Does 3617 W LINKS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 W LINKS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 W LINKS Drive have a pool?
No, 3617 W LINKS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3617 W LINKS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 W LINKS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 W LINKS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 W LINKS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 W LINKS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 W LINKS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
