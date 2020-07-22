All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3329 W HONOR Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3329 W HONOR Court
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

3329 W HONOR Court

3329 West Honor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3329 West Honor Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and popular Whitman model at a great price with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths 1 of each on the 1st floor!! Gorgeous oversized cul-de-sac lot with mature and beautiful quality trees front and back! Beautifully polished river rock front sidewalk! Shady front porch, spacious living room and dining room. Sunny and bright kitchen with upgraded white cabinets, center island, built-in writer's/computer niche and a great view to the large family room with fireplace! Tile floors in all the right places. Large second floor laundry room. Huge bonus room. Appx 15 minutes to large and crystal clear Lake Pleasant ***$200.00 of security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 W HONOR Court have any available units?
3329 W HONOR Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3329 W HONOR Court have?
Some of 3329 W HONOR Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 W HONOR Court currently offering any rent specials?
3329 W HONOR Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 W HONOR Court pet-friendly?
No, 3329 W HONOR Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3329 W HONOR Court offer parking?
Yes, 3329 W HONOR Court offers parking.
Does 3329 W HONOR Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 W HONOR Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 W HONOR Court have a pool?
No, 3329 W HONOR Court does not have a pool.
Does 3329 W HONOR Court have accessible units?
No, 3329 W HONOR Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 W HONOR Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 W HONOR Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 W HONOR Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 W HONOR Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College