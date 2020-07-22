3329 W HONOR Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious and popular Whitman model at a great price with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths 1 of each on the 1st floor!! Gorgeous oversized cul-de-sac lot with mature and beautiful quality trees front and back! Beautifully polished river rock front sidewalk! Shady front porch, spacious living room and dining room. Sunny and bright kitchen with upgraded white cabinets, center island, built-in writer's/computer niche and a great view to the large family room with fireplace! Tile floors in all the right places. Large second floor laundry room. Huge bonus room. Appx 15 minutes to large and crystal clear Lake Pleasant ***$200.00 of security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***