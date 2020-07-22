3043 W WALDEN Drive

Amenities

Also available for sale or lease purchase. Spacious Anthem Parkside home with 4 bedroom, 2 1⁄2 bathroom, a loft and a 3 car garage. The vaulted entry welcomes you with the formal living and dining rooms off to the left and a tiled floor in all the downstairs living spaces. Ahead, through the double doors, is your family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen, with stainless appliances, overlooks the family room so you can stay part of the action. There is ample granite slab counter space, a large pantry and an oversized island for all your prep. The family room includes a gas fireplace, tile surround and built-in cabinets for all your extra storage needs. Behind the family room is the master suite with views to the outdoors and a gracious master bathroom with separate shower.