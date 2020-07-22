All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

3043 W WALDEN Drive

3043 West Walden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3043 West Walden Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Also available for sale or lease purchase. Spacious Anthem Parkside home with 4 bedroom, 2 1⁄2 bathroom, a loft and a 3 car garage. The vaulted entry welcomes you with the formal living and dining rooms off to the left and a tiled floor in all the downstairs living spaces. Ahead, through the double doors, is your family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen, with stainless appliances, overlooks the family room so you can stay part of the action. There is ample granite slab counter space, a large pantry and an oversized island for all your prep. The family room includes a gas fireplace, tile surround and built-in cabinets for all your extra storage needs. Behind the family room is the master suite with views to the outdoors and a gracious master bathroom with separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have any available units?
3043 W WALDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have?
Some of 3043 W WALDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 W WALDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3043 W WALDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 W WALDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3043 W WALDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3043 W WALDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 W WALDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 3043 W WALDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3043 W WALDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 W WALDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 W WALDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 W WALDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
