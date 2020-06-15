2826 W EASTMAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation. This rental home features a large private backyard, heated pool, fire pit, extended length covered patio and beautiful mountain and sunset views. Located in Anthem, this home is close to shopping, restaurants and the I-17 for easy travel to all of the valley and attractions in Northern Arizona as well. This home is fully furnished with all the comforts of home including 2 king and 3 queen sized beds and 5 flat screens. The kitchen features Corian counters, large island, Keurig and many more essentials. Luxurious leather furniture, indoor gas fireplace and master bedroom downstairs.