All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2826 W EASTMAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:05 AM

2826 W EASTMAN Drive

2826 West Eastman Drive · (623) 826-6936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation. This rental home features a large private backyard, heated pool, fire pit, extended length covered patio and beautiful mountain and sunset views. Located in Anthem, this home is close to shopping, restaurants and the I-17 for easy travel to all of the valley and attractions in Northern Arizona as well. This home is fully furnished with all the comforts of home including 2 king and 3 queen sized beds and 5 flat screens. The kitchen features Corian counters, large island, Keurig and many more essentials. Luxurious leather furniture, indoor gas fireplace and master bedroom downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have any available units?
2826 W EASTMAN Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have?
Some of 2826 W EASTMAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 W EASTMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2826 W EASTMAN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 W EASTMAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive does offer parking.
Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive has a pool.
Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2826 W EASTMAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2826 W EASTMAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2826 W EASTMAN Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity