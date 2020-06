Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VERY NICE FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH PRIVACY WALL IN BACK YARD. INTERIOR OF HOME FLOORS ARE TRAVERTINE SET IN VERSAILLES PATTERN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THIS IS A VERY NICE HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG.