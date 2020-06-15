2609 W MEDINAH Way

Amenities

This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage. Oversized laundry room with sink. Huge covered patio with tons of shade. Stainless BBQ. Beautiful landscaping. Surround sound, security system. Water softener, R/O, drinking water filter. Garage has epoxy floor and cabinets. Add to everything a great landlord and you have found yourself a wonderful place to life.