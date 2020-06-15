All apartments in Anthem
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:27 PM

2609 W MEDINAH Way

2609 West Medinah Way · (623) 826-0888
Location

2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage. Oversized laundry room with sink. Huge covered patio with tons of shade. Stainless BBQ. Beautiful landscaping. Surround sound, security system. Water softener, R/O, drinking water filter. Garage has epoxy floor and cabinets. Add to everything a great landlord and you have found yourself a wonderful place to life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have any available units?
2609 W MEDINAH Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have?
Some of 2609 W MEDINAH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 W MEDINAH Way currently offering any rent specials?
2609 W MEDINAH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 W MEDINAH Way pet-friendly?
No, 2609 W MEDINAH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way offer parking?
Yes, 2609 W MEDINAH Way does offer parking.
Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 W MEDINAH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have a pool?
No, 2609 W MEDINAH Way does not have a pool.
Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have accessible units?
No, 2609 W MEDINAH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 W MEDINAH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 W MEDINAH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 W MEDINAH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
