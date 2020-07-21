All apartments in Anthem
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:08 AM

2217 W SHACKLETON Drive

2217 West Shackleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 West Shackleton Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
When quality counts! Desirable imperial model situated on a lovely lot which allows for open space and views too, upon arrival you can appreciate the stack stone accents. Foyer entry leads into the sizable great room with decorative niches to highlight your personal touches. Vast windows and slider allow for plenty of natural sunlight to brighten your living area. Large neutral tile and plush carpet add a touch of sophistication. Upgraded kitchen boasts beautiful slab granite; honey maple cabinetry; stainless steel appliances - including the sought-after gas stove; breakfast bar; and large pantry. Coveted split floor plan for those who enjoy a little privacy. Master suite offers: a separate shower and soaking tub, to relax after a long day. Private backyard with grass and mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have any available units?
2217 W SHACKLETON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have?
Some of 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2217 W SHACKLETON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive offers parking.
Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have a pool?
No, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 W SHACKLETON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
