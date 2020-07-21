2217 W SHACKLETON Drive

Amenities

When quality counts! Desirable imperial model situated on a lovely lot which allows for open space and views too, upon arrival you can appreciate the stack stone accents. Foyer entry leads into the sizable great room with decorative niches to highlight your personal touches. Vast windows and slider allow for plenty of natural sunlight to brighten your living area. Large neutral tile and plush carpet add a touch of sophistication. Upgraded kitchen boasts beautiful slab granite; honey maple cabinetry; stainless steel appliances - including the sought-after gas stove; breakfast bar; and large pantry. Coveted split floor plan for those who enjoy a little privacy. Master suite offers: a separate shower and soaking tub, to relax after a long day. Private backyard with grass and mountain views.