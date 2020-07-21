2211 W MORSE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This 4 bedroom plus den, 3 bathroom Anthem Parkside home is available starting Dec 4, 2019. This home features a heated pool and spa, built-in BBQ, fire pit, soft water system, RO filter system, and oversized pie-shaped cul-de-sac lot. The master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms and 1 of the guest bedrooms has its own ensuite. The home's interior has been re-painted last year. 2 car garage parking as 3rd bay owner is using for storage. All appliances included. Pool and landscape maintenance included in rent.