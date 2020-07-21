All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2211 W MORSE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2211 W MORSE Court
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

2211 W MORSE Court

2211 North Morse Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2211 North Morse Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This 4 bedroom plus den, 3 bathroom Anthem Parkside home is available starting Dec 4, 2019. This home features a heated pool and spa, built-in BBQ, fire pit, soft water system, RO filter system, and oversized pie-shaped cul-de-sac lot. The master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms and 1 of the guest bedrooms has its own ensuite. The home's interior has been re-painted last year. 2 car garage parking as 3rd bay owner is using for storage. All appliances included. Pool and landscape maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 W MORSE Court have any available units?
2211 W MORSE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2211 W MORSE Court have?
Some of 2211 W MORSE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 W MORSE Court currently offering any rent specials?
2211 W MORSE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 W MORSE Court pet-friendly?
No, 2211 W MORSE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2211 W MORSE Court offer parking?
Yes, 2211 W MORSE Court offers parking.
Does 2211 W MORSE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 W MORSE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 W MORSE Court have a pool?
Yes, 2211 W MORSE Court has a pool.
Does 2211 W MORSE Court have accessible units?
No, 2211 W MORSE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 W MORSE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 W MORSE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 W MORSE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 W MORSE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College