2130 W CAMARGO Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The minute you walk through the door of this Amherst 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home you'll gasp at the beautiful expansive view out across the 15th fairway of the Persimmon Golf Course up Daisy Mountain to the deep blue skies. The Backyard provides an expansive large flagstone patio throughout the yard with a Kiva wood fireplace and seating at one end, a large elevated patio at the other with a dry creek bed in the middle to take in the great gorgeous views. The Kitchen has granite counter tops, island sink with seating available, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, built-in desk, a huge pantry and lots more. There are two additional rooms with double glass doors, a den for a home office and one on the front of the house with a separate outside access. The house has diagonal travertine tile throughout with new upgraded loop carpet in the bedrooms, dining and living rooms, a large laundry room, 3 car garage, intercom system throughout, water softener and much more.This is a must have home for your family, a must-see home to view everything it has to offer and one of the best views looking north. Plus, all the amenities of the Anthem Community and the Anthem Country Club two facilities.