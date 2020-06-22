All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2130 W CAMARGO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2130 W CAMARGO Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

2130 W CAMARGO Drive

2130 West Camargo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2130 West Camargo Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The minute you walk through the door of this Amherst 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home you'll gasp at the beautiful expansive view out across the 15th fairway of the Persimmon Golf Course up Daisy Mountain to the deep blue skies. The Backyard provides an expansive large flagstone patio throughout the yard with a Kiva wood fireplace and seating at one end, a large elevated patio at the other with a dry creek bed in the middle to take in the great gorgeous views. The Kitchen has granite counter tops, island sink with seating available, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, built-in desk, a huge pantry and lots more. There are two additional rooms with double glass doors, a den for a home office and one on the front of the house with a separate outside access. The house has diagonal travertine tile throughout with new upgraded loop carpet in the bedrooms, dining and living rooms, a large laundry room, 3 car garage, intercom system throughout, water softener and much more.This is a must have home for your family, a must-see home to view everything it has to offer and one of the best views looking north. Plus, all the amenities of the Anthem Community and the Anthem Country Club two facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have any available units?
2130 W CAMARGO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have?
Some of 2130 W CAMARGO Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 W CAMARGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 W CAMARGO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 W CAMARGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive does offer parking.
Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have a pool?
No, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 W CAMARGO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 W CAMARGO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College