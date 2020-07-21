All apartments in Anthem
1809 W Morse Drive

1809 West Morse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Natural light fills this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Anthem's award winning country club. Large kitchen with generous cabinet space and a separate eating area. Spacious living area is the perfect gathering spot for entertaining and get togethers. The split floorplan ensures privacy for all. The two car garage provides ample built-in storage. Low-maintenance landscaping in both the front and back yards. All of this plus all of the amenities that the Anthem Country Club offers including golf, walking paths, workout facility, clubhouse, heated pools, tennis courts, and guarded entry. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 W Morse Drive have any available units?
1809 W Morse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1809 W Morse Drive have?
Some of 1809 W Morse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 W Morse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 W Morse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 W Morse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 W Morse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1809 W Morse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 W Morse Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 W Morse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 W Morse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 W Morse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1809 W Morse Drive has a pool.
Does 1809 W Morse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 W Morse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 W Morse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 W Morse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 W Morse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 W Morse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
