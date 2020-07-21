1809 W Morse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Natural light fills this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Anthem's award winning country club. Large kitchen with generous cabinet space and a separate eating area. Spacious living area is the perfect gathering spot for entertaining and get togethers. The split floorplan ensures privacy for all. The two car garage provides ample built-in storage. Low-maintenance landscaping in both the front and back yards. All of this plus all of the amenities that the Anthem Country Club offers including golf, walking paths, workout facility, clubhouse, heated pools, tennis courts, and guarded entry. Home is also for sale.