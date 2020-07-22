81 Apartments for rent in Westhill, Mobile, AL

/
westhill
7 Units Available
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$759
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
1 Unit Available
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management.
1 Unit Available
125 General Bullard Ave
125 General Bullard Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home close to South Alabama - 3 Bedroon 1 Bath home close to the University of South Alabama, Large fenced back yard and located in Spring Hill area off Bit & Spur rd. Pets OK with Owner Approval. (RLNE4673434)
5 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$634
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
1 Unit Available
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505
5900 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 Available 09/05/20 CLOSE TO COTTAGE HILL PARK - Great condo with 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath downstairs and 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath upstairs with office area.
1 Unit Available
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
1 Unit Available
5551 VANDERBILT DRIVE N
5551 Vanderbilt Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Super cute home near South AL. Large living room, separate dining, sitting room, kitchen with breakfast area, garage, fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
8049 WILROH DRIVE W
8049 East Wilroh Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1320 sqft
South AL area, nice yard, large Master bedroom with exterior door. Partially fenced.
1 Unit Available
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.
1 Unit Available
4275 HORLOESTHER COURT
4275 Horloesther Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cute updated cottage on a quaint street close to the University of South Alabama. Move in ready with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden blinds throughout, and spacious bonus room.
1 Unit Available
5450 LUSANN DRIVE
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a fifth bedroom or an office.
1 Unit Available
312 JUDSON DRIVE
312 Judson Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Convenient location to South Alabama. Den with fireplace. Nice size bedrooms and master bedroom has a whirlpool tub. Screened patio looking into nice shady back yard.
1 Unit Available
1000 Hillcrest Rd - 100-110
1000 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office space available. Units available include an 850 sqft unit, 1300 sqft unit, 2000 sqft unit, and 3160 sqft unit. $12-$14 sqft.
1 Unit Available
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.
1 Unit Available
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.
1 Unit Available
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.
16 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
9 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$971
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
9 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$814
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$743
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
2 Units Available
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
6 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.