sheldon
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
90 Apartments for rent in Sheldon, Mobile, AL
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Results within 1 mile of Sheldon
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904292)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E
1725 Ashmoor Drive East, Mobile County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2372 sqft
Very nice brick home near Grelot and Cody Roads! Brick 4/2 with double garage, open floor plan, spacious rooms, large master suite with walk-in closets, shower and tub. Pets negotiable. No smokers.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
861 Dawes Rd
861 Dawes Road, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2565 sqft
This is not a duplex, the buyers will own this single family residence! Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with huge bonus room.
Results within 5 miles of Sheldon
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$687
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:02am
9 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
3 Units Available
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
4097 Airport Blvd. Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1754 Harrington Way
1754 Harrington Way, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brick Home 3/2 Double Garage - Brick home, double garage, living room, dining room, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, tile, laminate, and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, washing machine and dryer. No Pets (RLNE3858560)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9640 Sunview Drive
9640 Sunview Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1709 sqft
Semmes 3/2 Fenced Yard - Living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, den, carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring, garage, covered back porch, large fenced yard, all electric. No Pets. (RLNE2085716)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8423 Oak Pointe Ct
8423 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
CUTE ONE STORY BRICK RANCH ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN WEST MOBILE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, RAISED CEILINGS, NICE LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREAS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, DOUBLE GARAGE, BIG PATIO FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1829 Kendall Ct E
1829 Kendall Ct E, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1701 sqft
Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3435 Zephyr Dr
3435 Zephyr Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1621 sqft
THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG! FANTASTIC HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD, SINGLE ATTACHED GARAGE, FIREPLACE. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO PETS. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.