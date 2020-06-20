All apartments in Mobile
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

912 McCay Avenue - 1

912 Mccay Avenue · (251) 408-3857
Location

912 Mccay Avenue, Mobile, AL 36609
Berkleigh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Are you looking for something different than apartment living? Then come and enjoy living in this wonderful duplex which is close to everything...shopping, eateries, USA campus and easy access to everywhere else you may want to go. The 2 bedrooms are both HUGH! Call today for additional rental information. This unit is not pet friendly.
This unit will not be available for viewing until June 8 but will be available to receive applications. Tenant will not be out until end of month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 have any available units?
912 McCay Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
Is 912 McCay Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
912 McCay Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 McCay Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 McCay Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 McCay Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
