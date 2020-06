Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Downtown Living in the Historic St. Francis Place Condo. This unit can be rented fully furnished also. If you want secure gated luxury living downtown, there is not another complex that comes close. You can walk out your door and enjoy all the entertainment, cultural events and restaurants located just steps away. Gorgeous pool, workout facility, entertaining room. This unit also has a covered parking spot.