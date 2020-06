Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

GREAT HOME IN THE PERFECT LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LARGE 3/2 WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. LARGE YARD. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL HAS HOOK UPS. **PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH DEPOSIT. ** POOL IS COVERED AND INOPERABLE. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE . MINIMUM OF 12 MONTHS REQUIRED.