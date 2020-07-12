/
121 Apartments for rent in Bridlewood, Birmingham, AL
6 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 Unit Available
1654 6th Street Northwest
1654 6th Street Northwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2076 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! Hard wood floors welcome you into a spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
540 16th Avenue Northwest
540 16th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1519 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Bridlewood
8 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
1 Unit Available
1220 Woodslee Street
1220 Woodslee Street, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1044 sqft
Birmingham/Roebuck - 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, Living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen and side patio. TOTAL ELECTRIC!!! To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com (RLNE5924817)
1 Unit Available
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
433 15th Lane NW
433 15th Lane Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house for rent - This three bedroom two bath house is ready to be rented. The owner has just renovated this house fresh paint and carpet in this house. A large den for football saturdays.
1 Unit Available
504 15th Ct NW
504 15th Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1758 sqft
Welcome Home to 504 15th Ct NW! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The kitchen has an open design and the tasteful updates are gorgeous.
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.
1 Unit Available
441 Wedgeworth Road
441 Wedgeworth Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$991
1194 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
217 Killough Drive
217 Killough Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Pretty as a Picture - 3 BR, 2 BA home ready for new residents. Set back from the road for privacy, with a huge yard, great for outdoor fun.
1 Unit Available
836 Old Trail Rd.
836 Old Trail Road, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$745
- (RLNE5881131)
1 Unit Available
108 18th Ave NW
108 18th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
- (RLNE4454384)
1 Unit Available
1181 5 Mile Road
1181 Five Mile Road, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785
1 Unit Available
1652 2nd Street Northwest
1652 2nd Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,105
2546 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 Unit Available
1705 5th Way NW
1705 5th Way Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Very nice single size home. Step onto this Nice size front porch. Spacious family room and kitchen with large eat in area. Large master bedroom with half bath. 2 nice size bedrooms with spacious closets.
1 Unit Available
508 17th Terrace Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1220 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room.
1 Unit Available
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.
1 Unit Available
432 Orchid Road
432 Orchid Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1457 sqft
New On The Market!! Will not last long at this price. Better Hurry!! - New on the Market and Newly Updated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quick!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home.
1 Unit Available
100 14th Avenue Northwest
100 14th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bed/2 bath house with carport in the heart of Center Point minutes from the main shopping areas. This home features open sunny rooms, refinished hardwood floors, and a new kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1212 Birchwood Street
1212 Birchwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1852 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Bridlewood
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
27 Units Available
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
