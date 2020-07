Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community. The Avenues of Lakeshore offers newly renovated 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. These beautiful homes feature interiors with amenities and finishes similar to a private home, yet offering the convenience and low-maintenance living of a luxury apartment community. Spacious, open-concept designs ensure you will fully enjoy life in your new apartment. With an extensive list of amenities, you will find everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle. Whether you spend your weekends lounging by the pool, enjoying a workout in the newly enhanced fitness center or relaxing by your fireplace, you will find that The Avenues of Lakeshore has everything you need to enjoy the Birmingham lifestyle.