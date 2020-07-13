Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet alarm system clubhouse coffee bar hot tub lobby

Arbors at Cahaba River Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Birmingham with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets. All beautifully situated amongst mature shade trees and manicured lawns. Whether you have a young family, are looking forward to retirement or anything in between, these Birmingham Apartments have a floor plan to meet your needs. With a variety of layouts to choose from, you will surely find what you are looking for from our selection of spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Welcome additions in any home, you will appreciate our spacious kitchens that are perfect for entertaining and large bedrooms with extra closet space. Arbors at Cahaba River Apartments is where you can come home to relax in the comforts of a quiet secluded community with desirable amenities after the excitement of a bustling metropolitan area located just minutes away. Our community is now open for ...