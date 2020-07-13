All apartments in Birmingham
Arbors at Cahaba River

50 Cahaba River Parc · (205) 336-2847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL 35243

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1024 · Avail. Sep 16

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Unit 828 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,102

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors at Cahaba River.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
hot tub
lobby
Arbors at Cahaba River Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Birmingham with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets. All beautifully situated amongst mature shade trees and manicured lawns. Whether you have a young family, are looking forward to retirement or anything in between, these Birmingham Apartments have a floor plan to meet your needs. With a variety of layouts to choose from, you will surely find what you are looking for from our selection of spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Welcome additions in any home, you will appreciate our spacious kitchens that are perfect for entertaining and large bedrooms with extra closet space. Arbors at Cahaba River Apartments is where you can come home to relax in the comforts of a quiet secluded community with desirable amenities after the excitement of a bustling metropolitan area located just minutes away. Our community is now open for ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors at Cahaba River have any available units?
Arbors at Cahaba River has 3 units available starting at $941 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors at Cahaba River have?
Some of Arbors at Cahaba River's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors at Cahaba River currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors at Cahaba River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors at Cahaba River pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors at Cahaba River is pet friendly.
Does Arbors at Cahaba River offer parking?
Yes, Arbors at Cahaba River offers parking.
Does Arbors at Cahaba River have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors at Cahaba River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors at Cahaba River have a pool?
Yes, Arbors at Cahaba River has a pool.
Does Arbors at Cahaba River have accessible units?
No, Arbors at Cahaba River does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors at Cahaba River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors at Cahaba River has units with dishwashers.
